$102.50 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will post $102.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $383.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $433.27 million, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $450.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 100,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

