1,078 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

