$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post $11.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $11.10 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 million, a PE ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

