$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 2,722,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,481. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

