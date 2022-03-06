1,351 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $104.31 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

