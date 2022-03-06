1,620 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

