$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $787.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 289,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

