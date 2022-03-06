1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIBS. Barclays raised their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

