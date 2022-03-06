$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 1,490,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

