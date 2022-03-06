$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.90. 911,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,323. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

