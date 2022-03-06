$2.94 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $2.94. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.