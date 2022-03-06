201,817 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McAfee by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 395,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

MCFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

