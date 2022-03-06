2,472 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 464,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,750. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.65 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.