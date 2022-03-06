250 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,299.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,220.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.