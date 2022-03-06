260,129 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.21% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.