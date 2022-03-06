$271.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $271.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.66.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Zscaler by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,156. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

