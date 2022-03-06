2,885 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in DocuSign by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 5,271,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $206.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

