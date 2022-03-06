$30.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will report $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of ENFN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 116,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,254. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

