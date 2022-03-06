$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will post $30.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.43 million and the highest is $31.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $197.58 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

