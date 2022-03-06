34,299 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Byrna Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $9.78 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 million, a PE ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BYRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

