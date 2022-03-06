$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to report $382.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $750.91.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $40.56 on Thursday, hitting $459.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.