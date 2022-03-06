44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $118,456,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,870,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.