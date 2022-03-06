44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $217,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,589. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.43. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $149.21 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

