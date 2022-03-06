44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $462.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

