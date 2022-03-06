44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.