44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,950,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

