44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $218.04. 713,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,629 shares of company stock valued at $525,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

