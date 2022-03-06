5,404 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of SPG opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.