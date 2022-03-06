$546.80 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will announce $546.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $242.93. The stock had a trading volume of 209,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,921. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.52.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.