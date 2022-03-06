$622.05 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $622.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $548.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 1,385,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

