62,600 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.