62,600 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 36.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
