8,425 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 181,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,897,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

