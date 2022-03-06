$885.26 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will report $885.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.23 million to $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:VMI traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $215.47. 109,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,904. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day moving average of $237.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.