888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 577.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.14 ($7.74).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on 888. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 545 ($7.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 195.40 ($2.62) on Thursday. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 193.40 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £728.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

