8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0444

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $370,715.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.