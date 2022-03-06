$912.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $912.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.00 million and the highest is $916.20 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 1,196,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

