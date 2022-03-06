9,918 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Amundi bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,572,336. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

