a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.64. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,507 shares trading hands.

AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

