A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of A10 Networks worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ATEN stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

