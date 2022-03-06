Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

ANF traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,958. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

