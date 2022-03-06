Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 81.2% in February

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the January 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 206,081 shares during the last quarter.

AOD opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

