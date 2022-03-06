AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.