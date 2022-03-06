AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
