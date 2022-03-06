Activest Wealth Management Acquires 3,049 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

