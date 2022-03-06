Activest Wealth Management Acquires 396 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

