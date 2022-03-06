Activest Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

