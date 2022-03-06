Activest Wealth Management Buys 1,733 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 379.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $25.98 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

