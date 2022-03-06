Activest Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 5,251.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

