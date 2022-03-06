Activest Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 24,950.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $449.36 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

