Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

