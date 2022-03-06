Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

